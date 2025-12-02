Nurkic notched 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 133-125 victory over the Rockets.

Nurkic continues to put up solid fantasy numbers as Utah's starting center. It's no secret that the Jazz are in the early stages of a rebuild, so it will be interesting to see if they entertain trade offers for the veteran ahead of the deadline. Through 20 regular-season games, Nurkic holds averages of 8.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals.