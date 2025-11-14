Nurkic accumulated 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and five steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 132-122 loss to the Hawks.

Nurkic is suddenly running hot for the Jazz after a brutal start to the month. In his last two games, he's averaging 10.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 2.5 steals in 29.5 minutes per contest. His percentages can be shaky, and he's not the most consistent player, but at least for the time being, he belongs in most fantasy lineups.