Nurkic ended with 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 137-117 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Nurkic logged 31 minutes and showed no ill effects from the toe injury that forced a two-game absence. The Jazz lost two games without his frontcourt presence, and his solid total wasn't enough to overcome the Trail Blazers' scoring onslaught, as the team dropped its fourth consecutive contest.