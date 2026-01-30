This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Jusuf Nurkic: Ruled out Friday
Nurkic (illness) will not play Friday against the Nets.
Nurkic was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest. The same goes for Kevin Love (illness), leaving the Jazz shorthanded in the frontcourt. With this news, Kyle Filipowski and Taylor Hendricks could see expanded roles Friday.