Nurkic is expected to occupy a starting role for the foreseeable future due to Walker Kessler's season-ending shoulder surgery.

With Kessler out the past two games awaiting a diagnosis, Nurkic drew starts and averaged 7.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.5 minutes. It seems like he'll see minutes in the high-20s to low-30s most nights, though it could be heavily dictated by game flow. Blowout losses, like Sunday's 126-103 defeat at the hands of the Hornets, could lead to fewer minutes for Nurkic. In those cases, more run could be in store for Kyle Filipowski and Taylor Hendricks. It's possible the team also calls up two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe for some spot run. For his career, Nurkic is averaging 11.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals in 24.3 minutes.