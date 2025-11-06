Nurkic recorded six points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 114-103 loss to the Pistons.

Nurkic entered the starting lineup for a third straight game Wednesday, and while he didn't have much of an impact offensively, he lived at the rim. He pulled down a season-high 17 rebounds, including three offensive boards. The 31-year-old also impressed by racking up a team high in steals. Nurkic should remain part of Utah's starting five for the foreseeable future after it was announced earlier Wednesday that Walker Kessler would require season-ending shoulder surgery.