Nurkic is part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Magic, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Nurkic, surprisingly, will be part of a jumbo lineup that includes Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson. Nurkic had been a DNP-CD in back-to-back games, and the expectation was that Utah would opt for Nurkic to come off the bench while Jackson manned the center spot. However, it looks like Nurkic could remain in a significant role even with Jackson on the roster. In 38 appearances this season, Nurkic is averaging 11.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists across 26.6 minutes.