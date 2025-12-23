Nurkic notched 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes during Monday's 135-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Nurkic put up a very strong performance against his former teammate in Nikola Jokic. Apart from some woeful free-throw shooting this season (49.3 percent), Nurkic has put together some decent stats with averages of 8.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per contest.