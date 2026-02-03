Nurkic (rest) is available for Tuesday's game against Indiana, per Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune.

The Jazz initially ruled Nurkic out for rest purposes, but it makes sense that the veteran big man is now suiting up after Utah lost several members of its frontcourt in Tuesday's Jaren Jackson trade. Nurkic has been on a tear when healthy, averaging 16.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.7 minutes per tilt in his last 13 games.