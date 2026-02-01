Nurkic (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

An illness has prevented Nurkic from playing in two of the Jazz's last three games. It looks like the veteran big man will be available for Sunday's road tilt, and his return would likely lead to Kyle Filipowski shifting to a bench role. Nurkic has averaged 16.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 0.8 steals over 29.2 minutes per game over his last five outings.