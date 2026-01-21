Nurkic notched 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 18 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 127-122 win over the Timberwolves.

Nurkic impressed Tuesday, stuffing the stat sheet en route to his second career triple-double, with his first coming Jan. 16, 2019, when he played for Portland. The big man led all players with a season-high 18 rebounds. Additionally, he tied the game-best mark in assists, setting a new season high. Nurkic has racked up three double-doubles and a triple-double over his last five appearances, averaging 16.6 points, 14.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per tilt during that span.