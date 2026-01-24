Nurkic (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's game against Miami.

Nurkic is unlikely to play Saturday while battling an undisclosed illness. The big man started the previous three games and posted massive production, averaging 17.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists in 30.7 minutes per contest, including two triple-doubles. With Nurkic doubtful and Kevin Love (knee) already ruled out, Utah's thin frontcourt may have to lean on Kyle Filipowski and Kyle Anderson for extended minutes at center.