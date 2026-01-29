Nurkic (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Nurkic missed Tuesday's loss to the Clippers due to an illness but will shed his questionable tag and suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The veteran big man has recorded a triple-double in three straight appearances, and he has averaged 16.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.