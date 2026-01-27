This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Jusuf Nurkic: Won't play Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Nurkic is out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers with an illness.
Nurkic faces a quick turnaround if he wants to suit up in time for Wednesday's matchup against the Warriors. Kyle Filipowski should handle the bulk of the center minutes Tuesday, and Kevin Love looks to be in position to play the backup role.