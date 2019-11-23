Jazz's Juwan Morgan: Active Friday
Morgan will be active for Friday's game against the Warriors, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Morgan will be making his NBA debut, but he is unlikely to actually play unless the game gets out of hand. He averaged 15.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per 26.1 minutes in five games with the Jazz's G League affiliate.
