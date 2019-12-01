Jazz's Juwan Morgan: Assigned to G League
The Jazz have assigned Morgan to the G League on Sunday.
Morgan made his professional debut last Wednesday against Indiana, registering three minutes and one rebound. In the G League so far this season with Salt Lake City, the Indiana product is averaging 15.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest.
