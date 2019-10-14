Jazz's Juwan Morgan: Available Monday
Morgan (ankle) will be made available for Monday's game against Sacramento, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Morgan, who missed Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain, will likely return Monday. it may be difficult for him to find minutes however as the Jazz are relatively deep in the frontcourt.
