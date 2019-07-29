Jazz's Juwan Morgan: Catches on with Utah

Morgan agreed Monday with the Jazz on an Exhibit 10 contract, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Indiana isn't a serious candidate to break camp as a member of the Jazz roster and is more realistically being evaluated for a spot with Utah's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. Morgan previously took part with the Jazz during the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, averaging 4.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 16.9 minutes per game over six appearances.