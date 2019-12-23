Morgan tallied 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 12 rebounds in a G League victory over Grand Rapids on Sunday.

Morgan's double-double was his third in nine G League contests. Though the two-way player has received little playing time in the NBA this season, he has done well at the G League level, averaging 17.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Most impressively, he is shooting 69.8 percent from the field -- including a scorching 55.0 percent from deep -- with Salt Lake City.