Jazz's Juwan Morgan: Collects double-double in win
Morgan tallied 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 12 rebounds in a G League victory over Grand Rapids on Sunday.
Morgan's double-double was his third in nine G League contests. Though the two-way player has received little playing time in the NBA this season, he has done well at the G League level, averaging 17.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Most impressively, he is shooting 69.8 percent from the field -- including a scorching 55.0 percent from deep -- with Salt Lake City.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...