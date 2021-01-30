Morgan totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and three steals across 21 minutes in a victory over Dallas on Friday.

To say that Morgan posted his best game of the season is an understatement given the fact that he tallied more points, boards and thefts than he had totaled through seven games entering the contest. Unsurprisingly, his 21 minutes were his most so far this season, so he may have earned himself more playing time with his standout effort in Utah's 11th straight victory.