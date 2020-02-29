Jazz's Juwan Morgan: Excluded from rotation
Morgan (coach's decision) didn't see the court Friday in the Jazz's 129-119 win over the Wizards.
With both of the Jazz's last two games decided by 10 points or fewer, Morgan hasn't had a chance to see any action while coach Quin Snyder has a ran a tight nine-man rotation. The rookie forward has posted some intriguing fantasy numbers in the G League this season, but it looks like he'll need multiple injuries to other Jazz players before receiving meaningful run at the NBA level.
