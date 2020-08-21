Morgan managed one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 124-87 Game 3 win over the Nuggets.

Morgan shifted back into a reserve role with Mike Conley (personal) rejoining the rotation. Morgan had combined to play 39 minutes through the first two games of the first round, so the move to the bench didn't result in less playing time. However, he may see more of a reduction in minutes in the future, especially on nights when the score isn't so lopsided.