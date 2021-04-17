Morgan played three minutes off the bench in Friday's 119-111 win over the Pacers, logging two points (2-2 FT) and no other statistics.

Morgan missed time in late March and earlier this month due to left calf soreness, but he's been off the Jazz injury report for about a week now. Despite being available for the previous three games, Morgan didn't get the opportunity to play until Friday, when Utah was lacking in frontcourt depth with Derrick Favors (knee) sidelined. Favors will remain sidelined Saturday against the Lakers and Rudy Gobert will be rested for the second half of the back-to-back set, so Morgan will be one of several Jazz big men that figures to see a boost in minutes.