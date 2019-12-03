Jazz's Juwan Morgan: Managing knee bruise
Morgan is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers with a left knee contusion.
Morgan apparently sustained the injury Monday in the G League with Salt Lake City, though he still put up 20 points, (8-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) with five rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. It's unclear when the 22-year-old is expected to retake the court.
