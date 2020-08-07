Morgan underwent an MRI on his injured knee, which came back clean. That said, he has no timetable for a return, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Morgan suffered what looked to be a potentially serious knee injury Friday against the Spurs, but he's avoided the worst. Team doctors will likely continue to evaluate him and ease him back in slowly. It's unclear when he may be able to play again.
