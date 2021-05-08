site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Juwan Morgan: Out Saturday
Morgan (heel) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Rockets.
Morgan's absence will mark his second straight. His next chance to suit up will come Monday versus the Warriors.
