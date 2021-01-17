site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Juwan Morgan: Out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Morgan (COVID-19 protocols) is out Sunday against the Nuggets.
Morgan will miss a seventh consecutive contest due to the league's health and safety protocols.
