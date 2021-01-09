site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jazzs-juwan-morgan-out-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Jazz's Juwan Morgan: Out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Morgan (COVID-19 protocols) is out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Morgan remains in health and safety protocols and will miss a fourth straight game.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 9 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 10 min read