Jazz's Juwan Morgan: Plays off bench Saturday
Morgan (knee) logged two minutes off the bench in Saturday's 126-112 win over the Grizzlies, providing one rebound, a turnover and no other statistics.
Morgan wasn't available for the Jazz's previous game Wednesday against the Lakers due to a knee contusion, but the two days off between contests were enough for him to move past the issue. The rookie forward hasn't been a regular member of coach Quin Snyder's rotation this season and should see the majority of his opportunities in garbage time for the foreseeable future.
