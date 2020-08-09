Morgan (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
After undergoing an MRI that came back with clean results on Friday, Morgan is on track to play in Monday's contest with the Mavericks. Considering he saw 25 minutes of playtime in Friday's loss to the Spurs, the forward could be in line for some significant minutes.
