Jazz's Juwan Morgan: Ruled out Friday
Morgan (ankle) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Morgan popped up on the injury report for Friday's game after spraining his left ankle. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Kings.
