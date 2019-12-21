Morgan tallied 26 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3 Pt, 1-4 FT) while notching nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in a G League win over Wisconsin on Friday.

Morgan has bounced between the NBA and the G League this season as an undrafted rookie. While he has logged only nine minutes of NBA action, the 22-year-old has been a force with Salt Lake City, averaging 16.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.9 blocks while shooting 69.7 percent from the floor in eight games.