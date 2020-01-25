Morgan tallied eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed eight rebounds while collecting two steals and three blocks in a G League victory over Stockton on Friday.

After an extended NBA run with Utah, Morgan returned to the Stars and logged 21 minutes in his first G League game since Dec. 22. The undrafted rookie did plenty of damage in limited playing time, finishing just shy of a double-double and registering impressive defensive stats. Morgan is averaging 16.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.9 blocks while shooting an absurd 70 percent from the field -- including 54.5 percent from deep -- in 10 G League games this season.