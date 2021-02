Morgan (illness) doesn't appear on the Jazz's injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

Morgan looks like he'll be good to go Tuesday after missing Sunday's 103-95 win over the Pacers while recovering from a non-COVID-19-related illness. Over the last three games in which he was active, the forward had played only three minutes in total, so his return shouldn't impact head coach Quin Snyder's rotation.