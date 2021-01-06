Morgan (health and safety protocols) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz ruled Morgan out ahead of Tuesday's 130-96 loss to the Nets, so his absence for the second leg of the back-to-back set isn't a surprise while he remains subject to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Morgan isn't known to have tested positive for COVID-19, but he may have trouble gaining clearance in the near future while the Jazz are in the midst of a seven-game road trip.