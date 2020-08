Morgan will start Monday's Game 1 against Denver, Sarah Todd of the Deseret News reports.

In a surprising move, the Jazz will go with Morgan to replace Mike Conley, who left the bubble over the weekend to join his wife, who recently gave birth to the couple's child. Morgan saw 22 minutes of action in the team's final seeding game, finishing with six points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. This will mark Morgan's first career start.