Jazz's Juwan Morgan: Stuffs box score in win
Morgan scored 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3PT, 0-1 FT) while collecting five rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks in a win over Grand Rapids on Monday.
Morgan returned to Salt Lake after a brief stay in the NBA during which he logged three minutes. The undrafted rookie has impressed in the G League this season, averaging 16.3 points while shooting 73.5 percent from the field. After launching only one three-point attempt in his first three games, Morgan has converted 7-of-11 shots from deep in his last three contests.
