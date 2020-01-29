Jazz's Juwan Morgan: Totals 26 points Tuesday
Morgan scored 26 points (12-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and grabbed six rebounds in a G League victory over Fort Wayne on Tuesday.
Playing his second game since returning from an extended NBA stint, Morgan tied his season high with 26 points to pace the Stars. In 11 G League contests this season, the undrafted rookie is averaging 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...