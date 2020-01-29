Morgan scored 26 points (12-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and grabbed six rebounds in a G League victory over Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

Playing his second game since returning from an extended NBA stint, Morgan tied his season high with 26 points to pace the Stars. In 11 G League contests this season, the undrafted rookie is averaging 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks.