Jazz's Kelan Martin: Will play summer league with Utah
Martin will join the Jazz for summer league, the Indianapolis Star reports.
The former Butler standout went undrafted, despite working out for at least a dozen teams over the last few weeks. As a senior, Martin led Butler with averages of 21.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and left as the school's second-leading scorer all-time.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....