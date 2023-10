Olynyk logged eight points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block inn 19 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 preseason loss to the Clippers.

Olynyk played the second-most minutes off the bench Tuesday, behind just Keyonte George (22). Olynyk is expected to compete with Taylor Hendricks and Omer Yurtseven for backup minutes at the power forward and center positions this season.