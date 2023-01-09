The Jazz fear Olynyk could be "sidelined quite a bit" after he exited Sunday's 123-118 loss to the Grizzlies due to an aggravation of the left ankle sprain that previously kept him out for four straight games in late December, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Prior to Sunday, Olynyk had played in each of Utah's last six games since returning from the ankle injury, but he averaged just 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 27.8 minutes per contest while shooting 28.2 percent from the field during that stretch. Olynyk bounced back Sunday (19 points on 7-for-9 shooting to go with eight boards and five rebounds), but the aggravation of the ankle injury looks like it'll end up halting any potential momentum. The Jazz haven't officially ruled Olynyk out for their next game Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, but he appears likely to miss that contest.