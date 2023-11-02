Olynyk produced 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

Olynyk saw an uptick in playing time during Wednesday's blowout win and scored in double figures for the second time this year while finishing two rebounds shy of a double-double. Despite coming off the bench over his first five appearances of the year, he's been a fairly well-rounded contributor, averaging 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 20.6 minutes per game.