Olynyk (shoulder) is available to play Thursday against the Timberwolves, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Olynyk was tabbed as a game-time call for this matchup, and he should provide a boost in the frontcourt against one of the best interior duos in the league in Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. A regular presence off the bench, Olynyk is averaging 7.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game over his last 10 appearances.