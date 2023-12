Olynyk (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Olynyk missed the past two games for the Jazz, but he returned to full practice Thursday without any setbacks. His role was trending down prior to his injury, and that's despite the absence of Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) as well. In his last four appearances, Olynyk put up 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 18.8 minutes.