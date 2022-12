Olynyk (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Olynyk has missed the last four games due to a sprained left ankle, but he'll be back in action against Golden State on Wednesday. He averaged 12.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.6 minutes per game over his five appearances prior to his absence, but the Jazz haven't indicated whether the 31-year-old will face any sort of minutes restriction against the Warriors.