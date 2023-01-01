Olynyk logged 14 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 loss to the Heat.

Olynyk finally got things moving in the right direction Saturday, putting up his best performance since returning from an ankle injury. While he has been outside the top 200 over the past week, he remains a top 80 player for the season. People are often quick to judge when it comes to Olynyk's fluctuating performances, meaning he may have been dropped in some spots. If that is the case in your league, he should certainly be on your list of players to add.