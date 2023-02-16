Olynyk provided 28 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to Memphis.

With Lauri Markkanen (knee) out and Collin Sexton (hamstring) leaving early, Olynyk carried the Jazz. The power forward heads into the All-Star break having scored in double figures in six straight games, capping the run with new season highs in points and rebounds. The six assists also marked his second-best total of the campaign. If both Markkanen and Sexton are ready to go after the break, Olynyk likely won't get a chance to put up 16 field-goal attempts most nights, but his averages of 11.0 points, 6.6 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in his seven other games in February leading up to Wednesday are enough to make him worthy of a roster spot in 12-team points and categories leagues.