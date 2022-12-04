Olynyk closed with 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

One of the most versatile big men in the league, Olynyk can shine as a scorer but can also contribute in other categories across the board in every game. Olynyk has gone 10 straight games without a double-double, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been productive -- he has scored in double digits in each of his last six appearances and is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals/blocks combined across his last 10 contests.