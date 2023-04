Olynyk posted eight points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes during Friday's 122-114 loss to the Celtics.

Olynyk returned from a one-game absence to post his first single-digit scoring performance since March 13. However, as usual, the veteran did enough in peripheral categories to bolster his fantasy value. In March, Olynyk averaged 12.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 28.7 minutes.