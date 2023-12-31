Olynyk supplied 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 victory over the Heat.

Olynyk came off the bench for the second straight contest following a run of three consecutive starts, but he nonetheless put together one of his best performances of the campaign. The big man's 19 points Saturday were the second-most he has scored this season, while his 10 assists were also his second-best mark through 31 contests. Olynyk's role has fluctuated throughout the campaign, but he's maintained some deep-league fantasy relevance thanks to a well-rounded skill set that has led to per-game averages of 8.2 points, 5.4 boards, 4.7 dimes, 0.8 three-pointers and 0.8 steals over 22.1 minutes.